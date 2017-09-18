Arctic sea ice extent is up 40% from this date five years ago.

2012 2017

Greenland’s surface gained ten times as much ice as it did five years ago, and was the fifth highest on record.

Guest post: How the Greenland ice sheet fared in 2017 | Carbon Brief

Greenland’s most famous glacier, the Petermann Glacier, has grown substantially and steadily over the past five years.

NASA Satellite Imagery

This is a big change from 1939, when the glaciers of Greenland and Norway were facing catastrophic collapse.

17 Dec 1939, Page 15 – Harrisburg Sunday Courier

NASA responded quite predictably to the inconvenient 1930’s warmth in the Eastern Arctic – by simply trying to erase it.

Data.GISS: GISS Surface Temperature Analysis

It is also a big change from 65 years ago, when the glaciers of Norway and Alaska had lost half their mass, and threatened to drown seaports.

18 Feb 1952 – POLAR ICE THAW INCREASING

Climate scientists have responded to this years large Arctic ice gain by doing the only thing they know how to do – lie about it.