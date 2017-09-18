Massive Arctic Ice Gain Over The Past Five Years

Arctic sea ice extent is up 40% from this date five years ago.
Greenland’s surface gained ten times as much ice as it did five years ago, and was the fifth highest on record.
Guest post: How the Greenland ice sheet fared in 2017 | Carbon Brief
Greenland’s most famous glacier, the Petermann Glacier, has grown substantially and steadily over the past five years.
This is a big change from 1939, when the glaciers of Greenland and Norway were facing catastrophic collapse.
17 Dec 1939, Page 15 – Harrisburg Sunday Courier
NASA responded quite predictably to the inconvenient 1930’s warmth in the Eastern Arctic – by simply trying to erase it.
Data.GISS: GISS Surface Temperature Analysis
It is also a big change from 65 years ago, when the glaciers of Norway and Alaska had lost half their mass, and threatened to drown seaports.
18 Feb 1952 – POLAR ICE THAW INCREASING
Climate scientists have responded to this years large Arctic ice gain by doing the only thing they know how to do – lie about it.
“Arctic sea ice extent is up 40% from this date five years ago.”
Best cherry picking ever. Give me the figures how it compares to 2011 and 2013
Andy
Like starting the bed-wetting Arctic spiral in 1979,
wouldn’t you agree., little Andy. !
Arctic sea ice is currently above 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016..
Its also considerably above the MWP levels and massively more than for most of the first 7000+ year of the current interglacial.
There is ONE HECK OF A LOT OF SEA ICE up there.
That was the point I was making AndyG55, thanks for backing me up. It’s been a poor summer in the Arctic so ice levels are quite well up on 2016, which would have been an interesting point in itself, rather than cherry picking 2012 like Tony did.
Thanks for the support and agreement.
Andy
Glad you agree that there is a HUGE amount of sea ice up there.
WAY more than there has been for 90-95% of the Holocene.
Come on.. repeat that fact. Prove you accept science.
Say that you agree that there was NEVER any Arctic sea ice death spiral, just a slight recovery from the extremes of the LIA and late 1970’s , but only a small way towards the more normal levels of the first 7000+ year of the Holocene.
Let’s see if you can admit to the truth.
Little-andy’s AVOIDANCE of the truth, is duly noted.
Poor little coward that he is.
Plenty of time to ADMIT THE TRUTH.
Backed into a corner.. so you run away, little-andy…… back to your wormy compost.
Clue, it was up by 4% in 2011 and lower by 5% in 2013. 2012 was an unusual year weather wise in the Arctic, not relevant to the dull days for the last two years.
2017 is 7% higher than 2016 though, which is more relevant.
Andy
The really unusual time was during the LIA and the late 1970’s.
Extreme levels of sea ice like existed then, and still exist now, were not seen for most of the first 7000+ years of the Holocene.
But you knew that didn’t you… so why the child-minded yapping ??
What was the late 1970’s unusual compared to ? Some figures would be good
Andy
They have been given many times before.
You seem you be WILFULLY IGNORANT.
In DENIAL of climate realty, refusing to admit facts.
typo
You seem to be WILFULLY IGNORANT.
Your only recourse as you dodge and weave and slither and slime, trying desperately to avoid the facts.
Andy is completely delusional, and/or a liar. And here is the proof…
Andy lies:
September 18, 2017 at 8:22 pm
I’m winning 298 posts to 0 at the moment with Gator.
Not Andy
The rest of the Holocene.
Temperature and precipitation history of the Arctic
Ice free Arctic Ocean, an Early Holocene analogue
This is a study from Norway and again glaciers were substantially reduced compared to the last couple hundred years.
A new approach for reconstructing glacier variability based on lake sediments recording input from more than one glacier
Ice cores from the Freemont Glacier show it went from Little Ice Age cold to Modern Warming warm in the ten years around 1850 — Naturally.
Dansgaard (Greenland Ice core team) noted three rapid climate collapses are linked to orbital features that diminished the radiance from the sun… Climate Crash
Royal Meteorological Society
Abrupt and sudden climatic transitions and fluctuations: a review: …A number of persistent oscillations exist, particularly one about 1500 years, but their amplitudes vary considerably between time periods. The Holocene appears to be no more climatically benign than the similar period in the Eemian. The importance of the North Atlantic thermohaline circulation for generating abrupt climatic changes in Europe, particularly in association with sudden pulses of fresh water, is illustrated. The concept of antiphase temperature changes between the North and South Atlantic is discussed. Externally generated abrupt climatic deteriorations owing to explosive volcanic eruptions and variations in solar irradiance are also discussed…
The best ice is black ice as every Dutch skater is able to tell you . The worst ice is white salty ice as every Arctic explorer or polar bear is able to tell you . For real ice-lovers quality is paramount over quantity .
Nice to know that Andy is so butt-hurt from tangling with me that he must make up outrageous lies…
Andy lies:
September 18, 2017 at 8:22 pm
I’m winning 298 posts to 0 at the moment with Gator.
This comment is for AndyG55. I’m not saying I disagree with your claims about ice extent at other times during the Holocene, but what do you base them on. We’ve only had satellite observation since 1979, so how can we reliably state what ice extent was in previous eras? I understand that we have proxies that can show conditions over land from the past, but how could we positively know what ice conditions were over open water? I only ask out of curiosity because I don’t understand how we could definitively know those previous states.
I just posted a couple of Early Holocene Arctic Ice papers above.
Here is another
I can’t find the ones I was looking for — DARN
One paper looked at the dunes along the shore another looked at seabed sediment cores and the shells of microscopic animals that is used as water temperature markers.
A 10,000-Year Record of Arctic Ocean Sea-Ice Variability—View from the Beach
Arctic Ocean perennial sea ice breakdown during the Early Holocene Insolation Maximum This has links to other articles.
The ruins of a large prehistoric town was found on the shore of the Arctic sea.
(wwwDOT)ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1078291/?page=1
Hope that helps.
Funny, the MSM is still spewing Arctic ice is retreating at record rates.