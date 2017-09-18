Massive Arctic Ice Gain Over The Past Five Years

Posted on September 18, 2017 by tonyheller

Arctic sea ice extent is up 40% from this date five years ago.

2012   2017

Greenland’s surface gained ten times as much ice as it did five years ago, and was the fifth highest on record.

Guest post: How the Greenland ice sheet fared in 2017 | Carbon Brief

Greenland’s most famous glacier, the Petermann Glacier, has grown substantially and steadily over the past five years.

NASA Satellite Imagery

This is a big change from 1939, when the glaciers of Greenland and Norway were facing catastrophic collapse.

17 Dec 1939, Page 15 – Harrisburg Sunday Courier

NASA responded quite predictably to the inconvenient 1930’s warmth in the Eastern Arctic – by simply trying to erase it.

Data.GISS: GISS Surface Temperature Analysis

It is also a big change from 65 years ago, when the glaciers of Norway and Alaska had lost half their mass, and threatened to drown seaports.

18 Feb 1952 – POLAR ICE THAW INCREASING

Climate scientists have responded to this years large Arctic ice gain by doing the only thing they know how to do – lie about it.

53 Responses to Massive Arctic Ice Gain Over The Past Five Years

  1. Adamant de-Nye-er says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Now I am really worried about catching ancient diseases from the arctic. Reminds me of an old monster movie. I will have to use more scotch with my glacier ice water – just doing my part.

    Reply
  2. Gerald Machnee says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Waiting for Griff to say it is still melting.

    Reply
    • Gail Combs says:
      September 18, 2017 at 6:04 pm

      WHERE IS Griff???
      Griffy and Snow White (Jimmy-boy Hunt) both should be on this like flies on a manure pile.

      What fun are these posts if we can’t beat up Griffy or Jimmy-boy?

      Reply
      • Colorado Wellington says:
        September 18, 2017 at 6:18 pm

        Jimmy Hunt is smarting on his manure pile. Ms Griff is hiding from Islamists she told us don’t exist.

        Reply
      • Stewart Pid says:
        September 18, 2017 at 6:19 pm

        I think Griff feels like he has shit for brains and is suffering from the realization of just how wrong he was and how stupid Tony and others have made him look all year. I see him posting occasionally at WUWT so a Russian satellite hasn’t hit him (dang).

        Reply
      • GW Smith says:
        September 18, 2017 at 7:54 pm

        Perhaps they didn’t want to run the gauntlet of adolescent insults again. There are some people here who are rude beyond measure. If we were more respectful they might stick around and have a logical conversation. But, if verbal torture is all some are interested in they can go out and kick little puppies and pull wings off of flies to get their kicks.

        Reply
        • Colorado Wellington says:
          September 18, 2017 at 8:09 pm

          Maybe, and maybe not.

          I have never had a logical conversation with Ms Griff, though. She’s not into that kind of stuff. Her modus operandi gives some justification to people who think she’s a compensated pro or semi-pro troll.

          Jim Hunt is a typical underhanded operator who is only interested in discussions he thinks he can tip his way. I don’t remember him being banned by Tony no matter what he says but I believe he got–or gets repeatedly—banned on WUWT for his tactics.

          Reply
          • Colorado Wellington says:
            September 18, 2017 at 8:32 pm

            I also don’t remember a single CAGW believer or troll who ever commented here but was willing to denounce the favorite practice of calling their opponents deniers. People who endorse such methods of argument don’t deserve to be treated with much courtesy.

            Remember, it was not the skeptics who turned what should have been a normal scientific dispute into a political brawl with research funding withdrawals, character assassinations, career-ending attacks, hostile media campaigns and repeated attempts to prosecute them under the RICO statute.

        • Andy says:
          September 18, 2017 at 8:22 pm

          Sticks and stones never did me any harm. I just use a bit of science to sort it out, see below….

          I’m winning 298 posts to 0 at the moment with Gator.

          And I am being generous to the scaly one :)

          Andy

          Reply
        • Gator says:
          September 18, 2017 at 9:03 pm

          Yes, liars and genocidal maniacs deserve our respect.

          Reply
        • RAH says:
          September 18, 2017 at 10:26 pm

          GW Smith.
          If they can’t take the heat…………. .
          In my military training me and my family were denigrated daily at times. You just let it roll of your back and take it for what it is.

          Nearly everyday I read or hear people like me being classified as racist Nazis in the “news” by supposed “news” people and personalities because I support the president of the United States, don’t support illegal “immigration”, don’t believe that fundamentalist Muslims can be integrated into our society, don’t believe the government has any business subsidizing abortion, am oppose a government that is always growing and taking more the wealth from the middle class, etc…

          For the most part those that come here that disagree with the views here do believe in those things. The believe in them because human caused “climate change” is the most perfect vehicle for helping to implement the lefts agenda. An agenda that if it came to fruition, I would rebel against violently using force of arms.

          That being said, I try to be respectful to posters until the time I know what their about. When I find they are about denying reality or about flaming then they get no respect.

          Reply
          • gator69 says:
            September 18, 2017 at 10:48 pm

            I too will give newcomers all the respect they deserve, right up until they cross a line. I am too old and have too little time to spend it making nice with evil idiots.

            We have put up with this leftist doomer fantasy for far too long, and millions of people are dying as a result, enough is enough.

        • Gator Navy says:
          September 19, 2017 at 2:10 am

          If these “warmest fanatics” would pay attention to scientific facts and stop going gaga over the 97% of their heroes that manipulate data to get the outcome that gets them more govt. grant money; then maybe they’ll get some respect.

          Reply
  3. Andy says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    “Arctic sea ice extent is up 40% from this date five years ago.”

    Best cherry picking ever. Give me the figures how it compares to 2011 and 2013

    Andy

    Reply
    • AndyG55 says:
      September 18, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      Like starting the bed-wetting Arctic spiral in 1979,

      wouldn’t you agree., little Andy. !

      Arctic sea ice is currently above 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016..

      Its also considerably above the MWP levels and massively more than for most of the first 7000+ year of the current interglacial.

      There is ONE HECK OF A LOT OF SEA ICE up there.

      Reply
      • Andy says:
        September 18, 2017 at 8:34 pm

        That was the point I was making AndyG55, thanks for backing me up. It’s been a poor summer in the Arctic so ice levels are quite well up on 2016, which would have been an interesting point in itself, rather than cherry picking 2012 like Tony did.

        Thanks for the support and agreement.

        Andy

        Reply
        • AndyG55 says:
          September 18, 2017 at 8:37 pm

          Glad you agree that there is a HUGE amount of sea ice up there.

          WAY more than there has been for 90-95% of the Holocene.

          Come on.. repeat that fact. Prove you accept science.

          Reply
        • AndyG55 says:
          September 18, 2017 at 8:40 pm

          Say that you agree that there was NEVER any Arctic sea ice death spiral, just a slight recovery from the extremes of the LIA and late 1970’s , but only a small way towards the more normal levels of the first 7000+ year of the Holocene.

          Let’s see if you can admit to the truth.

          Reply
  4. Andy says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Clue, it was up by 4% in 2011 and lower by 5% in 2013. 2012 was an unusual year weather wise in the Arctic, not relevant to the dull days for the last two years.

    2017 is 7% higher than 2016 though, which is more relevant.

    Andy

    Reply
    • AndyG55 says:
      September 18, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      The really unusual time was during the LIA and the late 1970’s.

      Extreme levels of sea ice like existed then, and still exist now, were not seen for most of the first 7000+ years of the Holocene.

      But you knew that didn’t you… so why the child-minded yapping ??

      Reply
      • Andy says:
        September 18, 2017 at 8:36 pm

        What was the late 1970’s unusual compared to ? Some figures would be good

        Andy

        Reply
        • AndyG55 says:
          September 18, 2017 at 9:04 pm

          They have been given many times before.

          You seem you be WILFULLY IGNORANT.

          In DENIAL of climate realty, refusing to admit facts.

          Reply
          • AndyG55 says:
            September 18, 2017 at 9:06 pm

            typo

            You seem to be WILFULLY IGNORANT.

            Your only recourse as you dodge and weave and slither and slime, trying desperately to avoid the facts.

          • Gator says:
            September 18, 2017 at 9:06 pm

            Andy is completely delusional, and/or a liar. And here is the proof…

            Andy lies:
            September 18, 2017 at 8:22 pm

            I’m winning 298 posts to 0 at the moment with Gator.

            Not Andy

        • Gail Combs says:
          September 19, 2017 at 1:32 am

          The rest of the Holocene.

          Temperature and precipitation history of the Arctic

          …. Solar energy reached a summer maximum (9% higher than at present) ~11 ka ago and has been decreasing since then, primarily in response to the precession of the equinoxes. The extra energy elevated early Holocene summer temperatures throughout the Arctic 1-3°C above 20th century averages, enough to completely melt many small glaciers throughout the Arctic, although the Greenland Ice Sheet was only slightly smaller than at present. Early Holocene summer sea ice limits were substantially smaller than their 20th century average, and the flow of Atlantic water into the Arctic Ocean was substantially greater. As summer solar energy decreased in the second half of the Holocene, glaciers re-established or advanced, sea ice expanded

          Ice free Arctic Ocean, an Early Holocene analogue

          Abstract
          Extensive systems of wave generated beach ridges along the North Greenland coasts show that these areas once saw seasonally open water. In addition to beach ridges, large amounts of striated boulders in and on the marine sediments from the same period also indicate that the ocean was open enough for ice bergs to drift along the shore and drop their loads. Presently the North Greenland coastline is permanently beleaguered by pack ice, and ice bergs are very rare and locked up in the sea ice. Predictions of the rapidly decreasing sea ice in the Arctic Ocean generally point to this area as the last to become ice free in summer. We therefore suggest that the occurrence of wave generated shores and abundant ice berg dropped boulders indicate that the Arctic Ocean was nearly free of sea ice in the summer at the time when they were formed. The beach ridges occur as isostatically raised “staircases”, and C14-dated curves for relative sea level change show that they were formed in the Early Holocene. A large set of samples of molluscs from beach ridges and marine sediments were collected in the summer of 2007, and are presently being dated to give a precise dating of the ice free interval. Preliminary results indicate that it fell within the interval from c. 8.5 to c. 6 ka – being progressively shorter from south to north. We therefore conclude that for a period in the Early Holocene, probably for a millenium or more, the Arctic Ocean was free of sea ice at least for shorter periods in the summer….

          This is a study from Norway and again glaciers were substantially reduced compared to the last couple hundred years.

          A new approach for reconstructing glacier variability based on lake sediments recording input from more than one glacier

          …. A multi-proxy numerical analysis demonstrates that it is possible to distinguish a glacier component in the ~ 8000-yr-long record, based on distinct changes in grain size, geochemistry, and magnetic composition…. This signal is …independently tested through a mineral magnetic provenance analysis of catchment samples. Minimum glacier input is indicated between 6700–5700 cal yr BP, probably reflecting a situation when most glaciers in the catchment had melted away, whereas the highest glacier activity [growth] is observed around 600 and 200 cal yr BP. During the local Neoglacial interval (~ 4200 cal yr BP until present), five individual periods of significantly reduced glacier extent are identified at ~ 3400, 3000–2700, 2100–2000, 1700–1500, and ~ 900 cal yr BP….

          Reply
        • Gail Combs says:
          September 19, 2017 at 1:40 am

          Ice cores from the Freemont Glacier show it went from Little Ice Age cold to Modern Warming warm in the ten years around 1850 — Naturally.

          ABSTRACT
          An ice core removed from the Upper Fremont Glacier in Wyoming provides evidence for abrupt climate change during the mid-1800s….

          At a depth of 152 m the refined age-depth profile shows good agreement (1736±10 A.D.) with the 14C age date (1729±95 A.D.). The δ18O profile of the Upper Fremont Glacier (UFG) ice core indicates a change in climate known as the Little Ice Age (LIA)….

          At this depth, the age-depth profile predicts an age of 1845 A.D. Results indicate the termination of the LIA was abrupt with a major climatic shift to warmer temperatures around 1845 A.D. and continuing to present day. Prediction limits (error bars) calculated for the profile ages are ±10 years (90% confidence level). Thus a conservative estimate for the time taken to complete the LIA climatic shift to present-day climate is about 10 years, suggesting the LIA termination in alpine regions of central North America may have occurred on a relatively short (decadal) timescale.
          http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/1999JD901095/full

          Dansgaard (Greenland Ice core team) noted three rapid climate collapses are linked to orbital features that diminished the radiance from the sun… Climate Crash

          Royal Meteorological Society
          Abrupt and sudden climatic transitions and fluctuations: a review: …A number of persistent oscillations exist, particularly one about 1500 years, but their amplitudes vary considerably between time periods. The Holocene appears to be no more climatically benign than the similar period in the Eemian. The importance of the North Atlantic thermohaline circulation for generating abrupt climatic changes in Europe, particularly in association with sudden pulses of fresh water, is illustrated. The concept of antiphase temperature changes between the North and South Atlantic is discussed. Externally generated abrupt climatic deteriorations owing to explosive volcanic eruptions and variations in solar irradiance are also discussed…

          Reply
  5. frederik wisse says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    The best ice is black ice as every Dutch skater is able to tell you . The worst ice is white salty ice as every Arctic explorer or polar bear is able to tell you . For real ice-lovers quality is paramount over quantity .

    Reply
  6. Gator says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Nice to know that Andy is so butt-hurt from tangling with me that he must make up outrageous lies…

    Andy lies:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    I’m winning 298 posts to 0 at the moment with Gator.

    Reply
  7. Andy DC says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    You are mixing up your Andy’s. Only Andy DC and AndyG55 have all winning posts. Any other Andy’s are pirates and losers-cry baby, wolf crying frauds, trying to capitalize on OUR wonderful name and reputations!

    Reply
  8. spren says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:28 am

    This comment is for AndyG55. I’m not saying I disagree with your claims about ice extent at other times during the Holocene, but what do you base them on. We’ve only had satellite observation since 1979, so how can we reliably state what ice extent was in previous eras? I understand that we have proxies that can show conditions over land from the past, but how could we positively know what ice conditions were over open water? I only ask out of curiosity because I don’t understand how we could definitively know those previous states.

    Reply
    • Gail Combs says:
      September 19, 2017 at 2:05 am

      I just posted a couple of Early Holocene Arctic Ice papers above.

      Here is another

      Abstract

      Arctic Ocean sea ice proxies generally suggest a reduction in sea ice during parts of the early and middle Holocene (∼6000–10,000 years Before the Present) compared to present day conditions. This sea ice minimum has been attributed to the northern hemisphere Early Holocene Insolation Maximum (EHIM) associated with Earth’s orbital cycles. Here we investigate the transient effect of insolation variations during the final part of the last glaciation and the Holocene by means of continuous climate simulations with the coupled atmosphere–sea ice–ocean column model CCAM. We show that the increased insolation during EHIM has the potential to push the Arctic Ocean sea ice cover into a regime dominated by seasonal ice, i.e. ice free summers. The strong sea ice thickness response is caused by the positive sea ice albedo feedback. Studies of the GRIP ice cores and high latitude North Atlantic sediment cores show that the Bølling–Allerød period (c. 12,700–14,700 years BP) was a climatically unstable period in the northern high latitudes and we speculate that this instability may be linked to dual stability modes of the Arctic sea ice cover characterized by e.g. transitions between periods with and without perennial sea ice cover.

      http://hockeyschtick.blogspot.com/2014/03/new-paper-finds-arctic-sea-ice-was-much.html

      I can’t find the ones I was looking for — DARN

      One paper looked at the dunes along the shore another looked at seabed sediment cores and the shells of microscopic animals that is used as water temperature markers.

      A 10,000-Year Record of Arctic Ocean Sea-Ice Variability—View from the Beach

      Arctic Ocean perennial sea ice breakdown during the Early Holocene Insolation Maximum This has links to other articles.

      The ruins of a large prehistoric town was found on the shore of the Arctic sea.
      (wwwDOT)ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1078291/?page=1

      Hope that helps.

      Reply
  9. Chris Long says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Funny, the MSM is still spewing Arctic ice is retreating at record rates.

    Reply

