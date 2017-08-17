Winter Comes Early To The Arctic – Greenland Gains 33% Above Normal Ice

Winter has arrived about 10 days early in the Arctic, and Greenland’s surface has gained 500 billion tons of ice – about 33% above normal.
Greenland Ice Sheet Surface Mass Budget: DMI
Pen Hadow tests the limits of stupidity at the BBC.
Pen Hadow sets sail for North Pole as Arctic ice melts – BBC News
Temperatures at the North Pole have dropped below freezing, and new interstitial ice will be forming soon, but that shouldn’t stop Pen Hadow from sailing there in six weeks in complete darkness, through two meter thick ice, with temperatures at -10C and ice concentration at 100%.
Ocean and Ice Services | Danmarks Meteorologiske Institut
NASA’s top experts say the Arctic is screaming and has been ice free since 2012.
Star-News – Google News Archive Search
The Argus-Press – Google News Archive Search
Nothing but cold in the forecast.
This is the biggest scam in history and government climate scientists are among the stupidest and most dishonest people on the planet. Meanwhile, the official deep state disinformation agencies continue to lie about the climate.
http://www.summitcamp.org/status/webcam/
Meanwhile, the rapidly melting Summit, Greenland icecap station is 1 F with blizzards on the way.
According to some genius commenters at WUWT the Greenland ice cap is still losing more ice than it is gaining due to calving and melting. There is no convincing idiots of the truth.
Yoo Hoo Griff.
Where are you?
Griffiepoo is off milking the unicorns and gathering the fairy dust which will power the arctic explorers in their conquest of the frozen north.
Tony scores another direct hit on the Grifftard …. not sure if this one got him between the eyes or was a bulls eye on the butt but Griff is a hurting puppy now and refuses to look at that DMI chart showing the arctic temps falling fast … he knows everything is still melting at the north pole, his mind is made up & Tony is just confusing him with facts and data.
She has no time to post-
the Griff is desperately searching for the summer which went missing during in England during this summer,
hoping that at least one day reaches 25+ degrees so that she does not feel like a complete idiot when running around and warning about global warming.
Seems the AGW business is extremely tiresome and frustrating when you are not on the official global warming scientist payrole.
Running around and telling freezing people how we all ginna die on a hell-like hot earth((i really love all the religious analogies the AGW cult
is missusing to make people feel guilty and anxious))
is really a tough tough thing.
She needn’t worry. The Russians are getting some of the warmth right now and they need it since they have had little summer weather this year. Soon enough the air masses will flip flop and England will once again be warmer than average for a time.
Same thing happening here in Central Indiana. We’ve been much cooler than average for several weeks but that is about to change and the people out west will cool off as we get warmer than average temperatures for a time.
It’s weather. But alarmists are too ignorant to understand that.
RE limits of stupidity at the BBC … Einstein said it best “Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former”.